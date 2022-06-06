Singapore PM appoints future successor Wong as new deputy

World+Biz

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:11 pm

Related News

Singapore PM appoints future successor Wong as new deputy

Wong, 49, was picked in April as leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) so-called fourth generation team but the timeframe for a change in power in the ruling party remains unclear

Reuters
06 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:11 pm
Singapore Minister Lawrence Wong seen in this picture at the Southeast Asian Games in 2015. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Wong would succeed him as PM. Mandatory Credit: Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee / Action Images via Reuters/File Photo
Singapore Minister Lawrence Wong seen in this picture at the Southeast Asian Games in 2015. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Wong would succeed him as PM. Mandatory Credit: Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee / Action Images via Reuters/File Photo

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday named finance minister and chosen successor Lawrence Wong as his new deputy effective next week, paving the way for him to become the city state's next leader.

Wong, 49, was picked in April as leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) so-called fourth generation team but the timeframe for a change in power in the ruling party remains unclear.

Lee, 70, has previously said Wong would succeed him either before or after the next general election, which is due in 2025.

"The next generation leadership is taking shape. I ask everyone to give your full support to this important transition, to steer Singapore safely out of the pandemic and into a brighter future," Lee said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Wong said in a Facebook post he was taking on "possibly (the) biggest responsibility" of his life.

"I seek your support, as I take on my latest appointment...to steer Singapore through the many challenges we are facing today," he said.

Monday's announcement included the moving of several other political office-holders to different ministries.

Wong, who headed Singapore's Covid-19 taskeforce, will continue in his current role of finance minister while serving as deputy prime minister, according to an official statement. He would stand in for Lee as the leader in the event of his absence.

Singapore has been governed by the PAP since its 1965 independence and leadership succession is usually a carefully planned affair.

Felix Tan, a political analyst at Nanyang Technological University, said Wong's appointment would ensure a smoother transition to the top job, which is unlikely to be imminent.

"This will give him some leeway to familarise himself in the role, give him the chance to form a new cabinet or at least be involved in the decision-making process of forming a new cabinet," he said.

"I don't necessarily think PM Lee is going to step down anytime soon. Perhaps we would see a timeframe of a year or two, which will bring us closer to the next general election."

Wong / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

4h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

6h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

7h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

8h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

22h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata