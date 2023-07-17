Singapore parliament speaker, MP resign over affair

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
17 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Singapore parliament speaker, MP resign over affair

BSS/AFP
17 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Singapore's parliament speaker and a woman MP resigned Monday (17 July) over an "inappropriate" affair, plunging the ruling party into further turmoil following a rare high-level corruption probe involving a cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he accepted the resignations of speaker Tan Chuan Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui to "maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct" of the People's Action Party (PAP).

He said they were in an "inappropriate relationship" that continued even after he had told them to stop in February.

It was the latest development to rock the PAP, which has ruled Singapore uninterrupted for 64 years and has prided itself on a corruption-free government.

Last week, Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested by the city-state's powerful Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau in a rare probe into high-level corruption.

He is out on bail and is helping the bureau with its investigation.

Before that, two senior cabinet ministers were probed for alleged irregularities in their rental of sprawling housing properties in the land-scarce nation, but both were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Taken together, I would say that this is the most severe political crisis to hit the ruling party since 1986 when the minister for national development was investigated for corruption," said political analyst Eugene Tan.

"I think public trust and confidence in the ruling party would be significantly affected. And that puts the ruling party very much on the defensive," Tan, an associate professor of law at the Singapore Management University, added.

Elections must be called no later than November 2025, with a younger generation of leaders expected to take the lead. Lee had earlier said he would hand over leadership to his deputy Lawrence Wong, although no timing was given.

Lee told reporters that speaker Tan, who is married with two children, offered to resign earlier this year when he spoke to him about the affair.

Lee accepted his resignation but it was to take effect when arrangements for his replacement for his district were made.

The prime minister also said he told the speaker to end the affair.

"But very recently, I came across information that strongly suggested that the relationship had continued," Lee said.

Tan, in a letter to the prime minister, said he needed to step down from politics to focus on his family.

"I have let them down... I need to take responsibility for them and help heal my family," he wrote.

Singapore / affair / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

50m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

25m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June