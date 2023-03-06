Singapore jails Bangladeshi leader of contraband cigarette syndicate

A Bangladeshi national who is the leader of a contraband cigarette syndicate in Singapore, that peddled the goods to foreign workers was sentenced to jail for the offences and repatriated to Bangladesh.

However, Rahman Manzur, 36, returned to Singapore illegally as he wanted to resume his business, paying a boatman to ferry him from Indonesia and swimming to shore after being dropped in the sea off Bedok, reports the CNA.

He continued running his contraband cigarette syndicate and instructed his accomplices to abduct the leader of a rival business. They abducted the wrong man, and police investigations uncovered his involvement.

Rahman Manzur was sentenced to 22 weeks in jail and three strokes of the cane on 2 March for one count under the Immigration Act of entering Singapore without a valid pass. Another two charges of abduction by common intention and conspiracy to riot were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Rahman was charged in court in March 2020 for offences under the Customs Act. He absconded and committed further offences while on the run. He was re-arrested and in June 2021 sentenced to nine months and two weeks in jail for dealing with contraband cigarettes.

After Rahman completed his sentence - with backdating from the time he was remanded considered - he was repatriated to Bangladesh in July 2021.

A year after this, Rahman decided to return to Singapore to continue his contraband cigarette business that used Bangladeshi nationals to peddle the illegal goods to foreign workers. He knew that he could not enter Singapore because of his past conviction, so he booked air tickets to fly from Bangladesh to Malaysia and from there to Indonesia. In Batam, he contacted an unidentified boatman, who agreed to ferry him to Singapore via speedboat for S$1,500.

Rahman paid the fee and was ferried to Singapore waters sometime in July 2022.

He disembarked in the sea off Bedok and swam to shore before changing his clothes and taking a taxi to Kranji. He resumed running his contraband business.

In September 2022, Rahman wanted to take over territory controlled by a rival syndicate so he could have exclusive sales there.

He instructed his accomplices on 17 September last year to abduct the leader of the rival syndicate. However, they could not find the target and instead abducted the rival leader's acquaintance, assaulting him.

The police received a call that same day informing them that a Bangladeshi national had been abducted. Through their investigations, they identified Rahman and arrested him at a construction site on September last year.

For entering Singapore without a valid pass, he could have been jailed for up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane. If he had not been given the caning, he would have received a fine of up to S$6,000.