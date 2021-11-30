Singapore boosts testing, holds off on further reopening over Omicron variant

World+Biz

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 03:19 pm

Related News

Singapore boosts testing, holds off on further reopening over Omicron variant

Any Omicron cases found in Singapore will be placed in government healthcare facilities rather than the home isolation so far used for mild Covid-19 cases

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 03:19 pm
A bus driver sprays disinfectant on the luggage of passengers travelling to Malaysia as the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Singapore and Malaysia opens after the land border between the two countries reopened following nearly two years of being shut down due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at a bus station in Singapore November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A bus driver sprays disinfectant on the luggage of passengers travelling to Malaysia as the Vaccinated Travel Lane between Singapore and Malaysia opens after the land border between the two countries reopened following nearly two years of being shut down due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at a bus station in Singapore November 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Singapore will hold off on more reopening measures while it evaluates the Omicron Covid-19 variant and will increase testing of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, authorities said on Tuesday.

A quarantine-free entry policy for vaccinated arrivals in the Asian financial and travel hub will not be extended to more countries for now, while current social distancing measures will remain in place, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

"This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty," Ong told a media briefing, adding the variant had not yet been detected locally.

Singapore will be prioritising use of Covid-19 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests produced by Thermo Fisher on travelers. Thermo Fisher said it is able to detect the Omicron variant.

Any Omicron cases found in Singapore will be placed in government healthcare facilities rather than the home isolation so far used for mild Covid-19 cases.

Ong said Singapore's high vaccination rate should offer some protection against the variant.

The city-state had earlier restricted arrivals from South African countries, and deferred the expansion of the quarantine-free entry programme for vaccinated travelers from several Middle East countries, given "their proximity as transport nodes to the affected countries".

Singapore / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

6h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

7h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

6h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says