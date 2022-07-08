Shinzo Abe: A true friend of Bangladesh, its development

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe died in hospital on Friday after he had been shot twice while giving a speech on a street in the city of Nara during a political campaign in the morning.

And with his demise, Bangladesh has lost a true friend as Japan's cooperation in Bangladesh's development reached epoch-making heights thanks to Abe.

Even though Japan had been playing a role in restructuring the Bangladesh economy as a friend since the latter's independence, the friendship got a historic momentum during Shinzo Abe's second term as Japan's prime minister.

In September 2014, he visited Bangladesh with an offer of $6 billion in Japanese aid, with more than 200 top Japanese investors in his entourage. No other country had brought so much assistance to Bangladesh before.

In a letter to Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recollected with the deepest gratitude "at this time of great distress…his [Abe's] immense contributions to elevating the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Japan to a new comprehensive partnership during his tenure as the prime minister of Japan."

Abdul Mazid, former secretary to the government who served for six years in two terms as the Bangladesh commerce councillor in Japan, said the 2014 tour of Abe was a historic moment for Bangladesh as the visit built the future of the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

He said Shinzo Abe showed Bangladesh the way to development through that visit.

Nonetheless, before Abe's Dhaka visit in 2014, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Japan twice in 2010 and 2013 and strengthened relations with the country.

Highlighting Shinzo Abe's focus on Bangladesh, Abdul Mazid said Abe, who came to power in his second term in 2012, announced he would strengthen diplomatic ties with South Asia.

"While speaking to reporters at his office that day, he spoke about Bangladesh more than once," said Mazid.

According to a report in the Japan Times, Japan's bilateral relations with any country did not consolidate much in the period between 2007 and 2012 because of multiple changes of government in the country. Before Abe's visit in 2014, no Japanese prime minister visited Bangladesh in 14 years.

On 27 May 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the G7 Outreach Conference on Kashiko Island in Mie Prefecture, Japan at the invitation of Abe.

Abdul Mazid mentioned Hasina's participation in the conference and her meeting with Abe as another milestone in Bangladesh's journey towards economic development.

In 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a state visit to Japan. During the visit, the Abe government signed $2.5 billion development assistance agreements with Bangladesh to finance several projects, including Matarbari seaport development, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line-1, and Energy Efficiency and Conservation Promotion Financing Project.

Abdul Mazid said Abe's role was the main driving force behind the signing of the agreements.

In a joint statement issued after Sheikh Hasina's bilateral meeting with Shinzo Abe, it was said that Abe wanted to provide all possible assistance to the Bangladesh government to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.

Because of the interest and support of Shinzo Abe, several Japanese companies started business in Bangladesh. Gradually, the Abe government began to play an important role in the economy and development of Bangladesh.

In addition to G2G cooperation, Japan under the leadership of Abe provided various types of assistance and cooperation to Bangladesh through Jica, aiming to support inclusive and sustainable development.

A few days before he resigned as prime minister in 2020, Shinzo Abe had collaborated on seven mega projects in Bangladesh.

On 12 August 2020, Jica signed a loan agreement with Bangladesh to provide ODA loans of up to ¥3,36,247 million for the operation of seven mega projects in Bangladesh.

These seven projects include the construction of the Jamuna Railway Bridge, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport expansion, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development, developing the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Northern Route, Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement, Food Value Chain Improvement, and City Governance Project.

That the number of Japanese companies in Bangladesh is much higher now is only because of Shinzo Abe, said Salauddin Kashem Khan, president of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said 70 Japanese companies were doing business in Bangladesh in 2008, but the figure now stands at around 400.

Shinzo Abe's sympathy for Bangladesh could also be seen following the 2016 Holey Artisan café attack. Seven Japanese citizens were killed in that horrific incident. Abe termed the attack "unfortunate" and reiterated his commitment to stand by the side of Bangladesh.

Shinzo Abe's role in the Rohingya issue was also commendable. Before resigning due to ill health, he talked to Myanmar more than once about resolving the issue.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has mourned the death of Shinzo Abe and said Abe was very close to him and to Bangladesh.

In Abe's death, the people of Japan have lost an extraordinary leader, while at the same time Bangladesh has lost a genuine friend.