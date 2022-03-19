Shelling kills nine in outskirts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia -deputy mayor

A man walks near destroyed cars in a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said on Saturday.

The military has since declared a 38-hour curfew in Zaporizhzhia, which was being attacked by Russian forces with mortars, tanks, helicopters and rocket systems, Kurtiev said in an online post.