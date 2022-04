Burned cars are seen outside a destroyed building following Russian shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. REUTERS

Five people were killed in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, and 13 were injured, the Ukrainian Suspilne public broadcaster reported citing local health authorities.

"Rescuers are operating in the sites (affected by shelling)," the report said.