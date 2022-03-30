Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side: TASS

World+Biz

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:06 pm

Related News

Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side: TASS

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 02:06 pm
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the wreck of a Russian tank on the front line in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 28 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the wreck of a Russian tank on the front line in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 28 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

A shell hit a temporary Russian military camp near the border with Ukraine late on Tuesday, TASS news agency said and cited a source as saying preliminary data showed it had been fired from the Ukrainian side.

TASS issued the report shortly after a senior local official reported a series of explosions outside the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine.

Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up in the distance but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm this was the case.

TASS cited an emergency services source as saying four people had been injured in the blast.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov earlier said in an online post that the blasts occurred near the village of Krasny Oktyabr, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Belgorod. He did not give a reason for the blasts and promised an update later.

Belgorod is 80 km (50 miles) north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which Russian forces have bombarded heavily in recent weeks.

Top News / Europe

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

12m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

1h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

2h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

5h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

17h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

18h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online