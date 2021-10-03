Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in rave party case, NCB to seek police rem

03 October, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:27 pm

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in rave party case, NCB to seek police rem

The punishment for the consumption of drugs mentioned in the NDPS act is rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with a fine which may extend to twenty thousand rupees; or with both

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and two others arrested in drugs party case. Photo: Collected
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and two others arrested in drugs party case. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday at around 2pm after being interrogated over the cruise rave party that the agency raided on Saturday night.

Aryan has been arrested under Section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act. Early on Sunday, it was reported that Aryan Khan, along with seven others, was detained for interrogation.

SRK gets Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra's support amid Aryan Khan controversy

In the afternoon, it was confirmed that Aryan Khan was booked in connection with the rave party case from where 13 gm cocaine, 21 gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstacy), 5 gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were recovered. 

The NCB said it had raided the cruise as it had information that a rave party was going to be held at the cruise and some people associated with the film industry might be present.

The raid went on for long and on Sunday morning it was reported that children of famous Bollywood personalities were present at the party. They were detained for questioning.

The name of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, emerged later.

