Severe heatwave engulfs Asia as it reaches historic heat records

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 09:27 am

Photo: UNICEF Cambodia/2019/Fani
Photo: UNICEF Cambodia/2019/Fani

Record breaking temperatures are seen all over Asian countries, with Bangladesh, India, China, and Thailand experiencing temperatures they have rarely witnessed in the past, as a severe heatwave is sweeping across nations, claiming multiple lives.

Due to the rising temperature, countries like China, India, Thailand, and Bangladesh are facing the "worst April heatwave in Asian history," says Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian.

India has become particularly vulnerable to extreme heat in recent years, mostly seen in the northern and eastern states. The heat waves have led to school closures and a rise in the death toll caused by heat strokes, reports the Times of India. 

An orange warning for severe heatwaves in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal was declared this week, with more advisories expected in the weeks to come.

In China, especially in Chengdu, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and other Yangtze River delta regions,  local media have reported record temperatures for April.

Southeast Asia has also been experiencing scorching temperatures, including in Luang Prabang, Laos, which recorded the highest reliable temperature in its history this week at 42.7°C.

According to reports, in Thailand, the meteorological department said temperatures reached 44.6°C degrees in Tak province on Sunday. It is predicted that temperatures could reach 45°C this week, The Guardian reported.

As Bangladesh faces the climate crisis, the temperatures soared above 40°C in Dhaka on Saturday, the hottest day in 58 years. Officials reported that a further rise in the temperature could lead to a temperature emergency in certain areas.

