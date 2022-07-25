Several victims in Canadian mass shooting, CBC reports

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident

A general view of the area after authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings targeting transient victims in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, British Columbia, Canada July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
There were several victims of a mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, local media reported, and police said one person was in custody.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

Langley police in a statement said they responded to "multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley" and asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sergeant Rebecca Parslow would not comment on whether there had been any fatalities but said police were bringing in investigators from the Lower Mainland major crimes and integrated homicide investigation team.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims," an alert sent to B.C. residents' phones read.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) cited an RCMP spokesperson saying several people were killed, but did not specify how many.

The victims were homeless, and police believe the attack was targeted, according to the CBC.

A Reuters eyewitness saw two black SUVs, similar to those used by police emergency response teams, in a ditch near one of the shooting sites. One vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

