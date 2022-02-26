Several explosions heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Smoke and flames rise near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine on February 26. Photo: Reuters

As Russian forces approached the city after days of heavy fighting, explosion have been heard and seen in parts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Videos of eyewitnesses show explosions taking places earlier on Saturday in an area of north-wet of Kyiv, reports CNN.

There is a military base in the area.

CNN teams in the capital also reported hearing loud explosions to the west and south of the city Saturday. Shortly afterward, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications said clashes are underway in an eastern suburb as well.