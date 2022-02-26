Several explosions heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Several explosions heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv

There is a military base in the area

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:17 am
Smoke and flames rise near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine on February 26. Photo: Reuters
Smoke and flames rise near Kyiv, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine on February 26. Photo: Reuters

As Russian forces approached the city after days of heavy fighting, explosion have been heard and seen in parts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Videos of eyewitnesses show explosions taking places earlier on Saturday in an area of north-wet of Kyiv, reports CNN.

There is a military base in the area.

CNN teams in the capital also reported hearing loud explosions to the west and south of the city Saturday. Shortly afterward, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications said clashes are underway in an eastern suburb as well.

Explosion / kyiv

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

33m | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

48m | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

1h | Wheels
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

14h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

15h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused