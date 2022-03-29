Seven killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

World+Biz

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

Seven killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv city as rocket blasts hole in regional HQ

Eighteen of the wounded were pulled from the rubble by rescue workers, who continue to work at the scene, the emergencies service said in an online post

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:42 pm
A destroyed part of a Ukrainian government administration building is seen following a bombing, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A destroyed part of a Ukrainian government administration building is seen following a bombing, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding 22, local authorities said.

Eighteen of the wounded were pulled from the rubble by rescue workers, who continue to work at the scene, the emergencies service said in an online post.

Footage from the state rescue service showed a gaping hole in the side of the building, with firefighters extinguishing a fire where the rocket hit and the wounded being put onto ambulance stretchers.

There was a blood patch visible in the debris, and shattered glass and upturned furniture strewn on the floor in the offices inside the building.

"This is just a nightmare. A girl died on my floor. What can I say? Are you kidding? I hugged her, two minutes passed, and she passed," said a woman who was helped out of the building by rescuers.

"They destroyed half of the building, got into my office," regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

Kim said there was an upside to the strike - it suggested Russia had given up trying to take over the city.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians and did not comment on the strike on Mykolaiv.

Ukraine and the West say Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion.

Describing the strike, Natalia Novikova, 57, an employee in the department of health in the local administration, said it was "so noisy, people were very afraid. People all ran into the hallway and some are still sitting there because they're still scared. After that the (air-raid) sirens went off."

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

12h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

13h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

14h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

3h | Videos
Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

Getting passport without suffering is civil right: Speakers

3h | Videos
Going abroad costs more, earns less

Going abroad costs more, earns less

5h | Videos
Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

Migrant workers to get easy loans, social security

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online