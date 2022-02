Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Seven people are known to have died in bombing by Russian forces, Ukrainian police said on Thursday (24 February).

Officials say an attack on a military unit in Podilsk, outside Odessa killed six people and wounded seven, reports the BBC.

Nineteen people are also missing.

One person died in the city of Mariupol, they added.