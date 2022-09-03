Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office

World+Biz

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office

Reuters
03 September, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 11:42 am
Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office

Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla, has pledged to seek "total peace" by restarting talks with leftist ELN rebels, applying a 2016 peace accord to former FARC guerrilla fighters who reject it, and negotiating the surrender of crime gangs in exchange for reduced sentences. 

"I forcefully reject the attack with explosives in San Luis, Huila," Petro said on Twitter, quoting a death toll of eight, which was later revised. "These acts are a clear sabotage to total peace."

The national police and attorney general's office said late on Friday that seven police officers - including three aged 20 or under - were killed and one was injured.

Petro traveled to regional capital Neiva with his defense minister and other officials for a security meeting following the attack.

The vehicle in which the officials were traveling was hit with explosives, the national police said in a statement.

Petro did not name the perpetrators of the attack, but so-called dissidents from the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels operate in the area, according to security sources.

Dissident groups reject the peace accord negotiated by their former leadership and count some 2,400 fighters in their ranks, according to the government.

Several well-known dissident commanders have been killed recently, many in fighting across the border in Venezuela. 

Colombia's conflict between the government, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug trafficking gangs killed at least 450,000 people between 1985 and 2018 alone.

Colombia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Colour Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1h | Food
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is the world’s financial firefighter ready?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

2h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

5h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman