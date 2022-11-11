Seoul denies report of arms deal with US for Ukrainian forces

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

Seoul denies report of arms deal with US for Ukrainian forces

BSS/AFP
11 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 01:46 pm
South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

South Korea on Friday denied a report that it would sell artillery shells for use by Ukrainian forces, claiming the munitions -- if the ongoing deal negotiation is finalised -- will be for US forces only.

The United States was nearing an agreement to purchase 100,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery from Seoul which would be delivered to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing "US officials familiar with the deal".

Washington is Seoul's key security ally, and stations some 27,000 US troops in the South to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

South Korea said Friday that while the arms deal with the US is ongoing, the shells are not meant to be delivered to Ukraine.

"In order to make up for the shortage of 155mm ammunition inventories in the US, negotiations are ongoing between the US and a (South Korean) company to export ammunition," Seoul's defence ministry said in a statement.

"This is being done under the premise that the United States will be the final user" of the shells, it added.

South Korea's "policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged," it said.

South Korea has provided non-lethal aid and assistance to Ukraine, but in a possible bid to preserve ties with Russia -- a key intermediary with the North -- it has resisted calls to allow arms exports to Kyiv.

Seoul is an increasingly important arms exporter, recently inking a deal to send its domestically produced tanks and howitzers to Poland.

The discussions between the US and South Korea come after Washington accused North Korea of covertly shipping artillery shells to Russia to aid its war effort in Ukraine.

Pyongyang has dismissed the claim, calling it "groundless".

The Pentagon announced Thursday that the United States will provide air defense systems and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine as part of a new $400 million security assistance package.

The package includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems that Spain has agreed to provide, artillery and mortar rounds, ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers, and more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

USA

south korea / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

4h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram