Second explosion at Bangkok chemical plant sparks new blaze, over 60 injured

07 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 01:46 pm

A second chemical explosion at Bangkok triggered a new fire on Tuesday afternoon that burned for about an hour, the agency added

Emergency personnel looks on as smoke rises from a plastic factory after an explosion in Samut Prakan, outside Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
A second explosion at a chemical plant in Bangkok left Thailand rattled on Tuesday, hours after the first blaze was extinguished in firefighting operations lasting well over an entire day. At the end of it, only twisted metal frames and charred remains were what remained of the Ming Dih chemical factory warehouses, reported the Associated Press, adding that the back-to-back explosions powerful enough to blow out the windows and doors of nearby residences.

Even while the first blaze was being doused with water and foam to keep the highly flammable chemical styrene monomer from reigniting, a second explosion triggered a new fire on Tuesday afternoon that burned for about an hour, the agency added.

Earlier, a massive explosion at the plastic pellet manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Bangkok had rattled areas as far as the airport terminal of Thailand's capital. At least 60 people were left injured in the disaster, many of who were emergency responders. An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed in the fire. More than 30 people have also been admitted to the hospital.

Police questioned the factory manager in their investigation of the cause of the explosion, who told them that he and eight staff members were woken from their sleep on the site by a strong chemical smell and fled just before the blast, said Maj. Gen. Chumpol Poompuang, the district's police commander.

Authorities ordered a 5-kilometer (3-mile) area around the foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory, near Bangkok's main airport, evacuated as the factory burned, telling residents to avoid inhaling any fumes and warning that they could cause dizziness and vomiting, and cancer in the long term.

