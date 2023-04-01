Second earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Nepal

World+Biz

ANI/HT
01 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:47 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Another earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 occurred in Nepal's Kathmandu on Saturday at 11:12 am. No loss of life reported so far.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on Saturday at 11:12 am. The depth of the earthquake was noted at 178 Km and the epicentre was 28km from Kathmandu of Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 11:12:30 IST, Lat: 27.65 & Long: 85.60, Depth: 178 Km, Location: 28km ESE of Kathmandu, Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted 10 kilometres North West of Kathmandu in Nepal at 3:04 am (IST), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2023, 03:04:30 IST, Lat: 27.78 & Long: 85.25, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 10km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Nepal.

The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time) on February 22, the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted. 

