Scientists find evidence dinosaurs with necks stretching 16m long 'caught colds'

World+Biz

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:04 am

Related News

Scientists find evidence dinosaurs with necks stretching 16m long 'caught colds'

Scientists from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Montana believe that the bone of a young sauropod found in 1990 shows that some ancient reptiles suffered from coughs, breathing trouble and a fever

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 11:04 am
The scale of a sauropod and its respiratory illness ( Image: Francisco Bruñén Alfaro)
The scale of a sauropod and its respiratory illness ( Image: Francisco Bruñén Alfaro)

Scientists have found a long-necked dinosaur they believe was suffering a cold-like illness.

The young sauropod probably experienced similar symptoms to humans when struck down with a respiratory infection, report Mirror.

Big sauropods could have lengths stretching more than 6m, which would likely have been quite uncomfortable when suffering from a cough, breathing trouble and fever.

The remains are the first evidence of respiratory infection in a non-avian dinosaur.

The specimen, which has been nicknamed 'Dolly', was discovered in Montana in 1990 and dates back to the Late Jurassic Period, around 150 million years ago.

Cary Woodruff and colleagues from the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Montana looked at three bones from Dolly's neck and found never-before-seen abnormal bony protrusions.

Each bone, which had an unusual shape and texture, would have been attached to air-filled structures, known as air sacs.

These connected to the lungs and formed part of the dinosaur's respiratory system

Scans of unusual protrusions on the bone suggest that they most likely formed in response to an infection.

Part of the abstract of the study reads: "While we cannot pinpoint the specific infectious agent that caused the airsacculitis, this diagnosis establishes the first fossil record of this disease.

"Additionally, it allows us increased insight into the medical disorders of dinosaurs from a phylogenetic perspective and understanding what maladies plagued the 'fearfully great lizards'."

The scientists have wagered that Dolly was suffering from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness that affects birds and reptiles.

They believe it's possible that Dolly died as a result of the infection.

"Given the likely symptoms this animal suffered from, holding these infected bones in your hands, you can't help but feel sorry for Dolly," said Woodruff.

"We've all experienced these same symptoms — coughing, trouble breathing, a fever, etc. — and here's a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that likely felt as miserable as we all do when we're sick."

dinosaur / dinosaur bone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

13m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

2h | Features
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3h | Panorama
The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Super quick recipe for breakfast

Super quick recipe for breakfast

17h | Videos
Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

22h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

22h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks