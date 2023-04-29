Schoolboy steers school bus to safety after driver loses consciousness

A 13-year-old boy saved 66 school students from what could be a fatal accident after the driver of a moving school bus lost consciousness.

Dillon Reeves of Carter Middle School in Michigan of the US leapt to the steering of the bus after the bus driver fell sick, reports BBC.

He was seated about five rows back before taking control of the wheel.

Video of the incident, released on Thursday, shows the bus driver radio messaging officials that she is not feeling well and might need to pull over.

Shortly after, the driver loses grip of the steering wheel, falling limp, and students are heard screaming as the bus starts to veer from its lane.

Livernois said Dillon saw the "driver in distress" and "stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop".

After stopping the bus. Dillon shouts out for someone to call the emergency line 911 "now".

The cause of the bus driver's illness is not yet known. She does not have a history of any other incident while driving.

When police called Dillon's parents, his father, Steve Reeves, first asked "what the heck did he do?"

Officers said, "no, your son is a hero", according to local media.

A councilman for the town, about 30 minutes north of Detroit, praised Dillon for "bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident".

After the incident, his proud stepmother, Ireta Reeves, wrote on Facebook: "He is home and everyone is okay all thanks to Dillon!!!"

"To Dillon, it's just another day," she continued to say, "He has no idea the amount of people who are so proud of him today."