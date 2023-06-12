Scandal-hit former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Scandal-hit former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
FILE PHOTO: Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, died on Monday (12 June) aged 86.

Billionaire Berlusconi brought burlesque to Italian politics

Two members of the Italian government mourned his passing, with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini calling him in a statement "a great man and a great Italian."

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter that Berlusconi's death amounted to the end of an era.

"I loved him very much. Farewell Silvio," Crosetto said.

Silvio Berlusconi death: who will take over former Italian PM’s business empire?

Berlusconi, who was prime minister during 1994-5, 2001-6 and 2008-11, had been suffering from leukaemia and had recently developed a lung infection.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilise Italian politics in the coming months.

His business empire also faces an uncertain future. He never publicly indicated who would take full charge of his MFE company following his death, even though his eldest daughter Marina is expected to play a prominent role.

Italy PM / Silvio Berlusconi / death

