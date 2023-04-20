Saudi authorities issue alert against online scams, fake websites for Hajj, Umrah

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued a warning to Muslim pilgrims about online scams and fake websites used for registering for Umrah and Hajj.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently urged worshippers to only use official ministry accounts for registration to avoid falling prey to scammers, reports media.

In the latest scam incident, fraudsters duped people in Pakistan into parting with personal information and money by encouraging them to follow a link to a fake website.

The Saudi authorities have stated that the link is not associated with its ministry for Hajj and Umrahs and all pilgrims should avoid such links, the media reports added.

The ministry has emphasised that pilgrims should only apply through official channels, such as the Hajj mission offices in their own country or via the Hajj platform, where no such offices exist.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims that they are selected through official channels and that they should not trust unsolicited offers or links.