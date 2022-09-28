Saudi Arabia's crown prince named prime minister: decree

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:54 am

Related News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince named prime minister: decree

BSS/AFP
28 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:54 am
Saudi Arabia&#039;s crown prince named prime minister: decree

Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the king, in a government shuffle announced Tuesday night.

Mohammed bin Salman, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years, was previously serving as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister.

He is being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was previously deputy defence minister.

The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

He became defence minister in 2015, a key step in a swift consolidation of power that saw him take the lead on major portfolios.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of 86-year-old King Salman, who has ruled the world's top oil exporter since 2015.

In 2017, it dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Prince Mohammed.

King Salman has been hospitalised twice so far this year, most recently a one-week stay in May that involved tests including a colonoscopy, according to state media reports.

Top News / Middle East

Mohammad bin Salman / Prime Minister / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

2h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

2h | Thoughts
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

2h | Thoughts
Sanni collected cars from all over Bangladesh. Whenever he would find leads of vintage cars, he would buy them and restore them. Photo: Courtesy

Farewell Sanni: A trailblazer among car enthusiasts in Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

15h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

15h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

16h | Videos
Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b