Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and US express concern about Yemen economy

ARAB NEWS
17 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 10:07 pm

The countries praised Saudi Arabia’s charitable donations to Yemen including oil derivatives

The concerns stem from the depreciation of the Yemeni rial and the rise in food prices. (File/AFP)
  • The four countries stressed the need for the Yemeni government to return to Aden

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, and the US expressed concern about Yemen's deteriorating economy on Thursday.

The concern stemmed from the depreciation of the Yemeni rial, the rise in food prices, and the severe impact of this on the economy and the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

The countries praised Saudi Arabia's charitable donations to Yemen including oil derivatives.

They also called on the Yemeni government to take all necessary steps to start achieving economic stability, and stressed their commitment to providing economic support to the Yemeni government.

A statement issued after the Saudi, Emirati and British ambassadors to Yemen and the chargé d'affaires for the US Embassy to Yemen met, also highlighted the importance of implementing the Riyadh Agreement.

The four countries stressed the need for the Yemeni government to return to Aden, noting its effective role in overseeing future international support for economic recovery, and their commitment to a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

They also expressed their full support for newly appointed UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.

