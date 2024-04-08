Saudi Arabia to observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 10:28 pm

Saudi Arabia to observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday (10 April) as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted Monday. 

The kingdom has announced that Tuesday (9 April) will be the last day of Ramadan, reports Gulf news.

The sighting of the crescent moon determines the first day of Shawwal, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, Australia also announced it will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted. 

Although Bangladesh does not always rely on Saudi Arabia to determine the date of Eid to be celebrated in the country. However, several villages in Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Jamalpur celebrate Eid in line with Saudi Arabia.

 

