Saudi Arabia may hike oil price to record as supplies from Russia drop

World+Biz

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia may hike oil price to record as supplies from Russia drop

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 03:23 pm
A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, US June 9, 2016. Photo :Reuters
A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, US June 9, 2016. Photo :Reuters

One of the world's largest exporters of oil is likely to increase the prices of its main crude variant to a record level despite demands dropping as China battles a fresh Covid-19 upsurge.

Saudi Aramco may raise the official selling price of Arab Light by $5 a barrel to Asian customers for May-loading cargoes, as per the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five refiners and traders.

The move would increase the differential to $9.95 above the Oman-Dubai benchmark, which would be the widest since the data and media company began compiling the data in 2000.

When contacted the state-run company did not respond, wrote Bloomberg in a recent report adding that Aramco typically releases official prices in the first five days of the month.

Official selling prices, or OSPs, are the premiums or discounts to regional benchmarks for barrels, and they determine how much users pay for cargoes. The differentials can indicate the strength or weakness of underlying demand.

On a separate front, OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Thursday and have signalled there is no immediate plan to add supply even as the war in Ukraine disrupted the supply of crudes in decades

Coronavirus chronicle / Economy / Top News / Middle East

COVID-19 / Saudi Aramco / Oil prices / crude oil / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

22m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

27m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy