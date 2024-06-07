Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 16 June

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 12:42 am

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 16 June

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the two major Muslim festivals, is celebrated on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjaj.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Saudi Arabia will be celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on 16 June as the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah has been sighted in the kingdom on Thursday (6 June) evening.

Following the sighting of the moon, the Kingdom's Supreme Court announced that the first day of Dhu Al Hijjaj, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will be on 7 June.

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the two major Muslim festivals, is celebrated on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjaj.

