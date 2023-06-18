Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:17 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June as the crescent moon that signals the start of Islamic month Zilhajj was spotted in the country on Sunday (18 June) night, reports Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile in Bangladesh, a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held at Islamic Foundation conference room in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Monday to determine the appearance of the moon, reports BSS.

The meeting will be held at 7:15pm after Magrib prayers to fix the date of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, said an official release on Sunday quoting the press release of Islamic foundation.

If the moon of the holy month of Zilhajj is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, the people concerned have been requested to inform through the telephone numbers 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 and send fax at 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.

Or, they can contact with the deputy commissioner of their respective districts or concerned upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

