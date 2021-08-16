Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property
A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in Afghanistan stabilises as soon as possible
Saudi Arabia has called on the Taliban and "all Afghan parties" to preserve lives and property.
A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom "stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference," expressing hope that the situation in Afghanistan stabilises as soon as possible.