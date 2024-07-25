Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes

World+Biz

AFP
25 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

Saudi airline flynas to buy 90 Airbus planes

The planes have a catalogue price totaling $13 billion, though big orders usually have significant discounts.

AFP
25 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:37 pm
The new aircraft will join the carrier’s fleet to serve international, domestic and regional routes. Photo: Collected
The new aircraft will join the carrier’s fleet to serve international, domestic and regional routes. Photo: Collected

European aviation giant Airbus announced Thursday that Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has signed a deal to buy 75 single-aisle A320neo jets and 15 long-haul A330-900 planes.

The planes have a catalogue price totaling $13 billion, though big orders usually have significant discounts.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding at the UK's Farnborough International Airshow, an event that also landed large orders for Airbus's US rival Boeing this week.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An MoU means that the two companies agree on a purchase in principle, with details to be worked out later, as opposed to a firm order that would include payments.

Flynas, which was founded in 2007, only uses Airbus planes. Its fleet includes 52 A320 planes and four A330 jets that it rents.

The company has already ordered 65 A320 and A321 planes.

The A330 ordered by flynas will be modified to fit 400 passengers, Airbus said, instead of up to 300 under the current configuration.

"The A330neo will enhance our long-haul capabilities with its advanced technology and efficiency while supporting our growth plans and Saudi Arabia's pilgrim program," said flynas chief executive Bander Almohanna.

Airbus / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

3h | Mode
What is Hibiscus tiliaceus

What is Hibiscus tiliaceus

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos