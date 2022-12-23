Sanctions could cut Russia's Baltic oil exports by 20%

World+Biz

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 11:37 am

Related News

Sanctions could cut Russia's Baltic oil exports by 20%

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 11:37 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Exports of Russia's flagship Urals crude blend from Baltic Sea ports may fall by up to a fifth in December, after a Western price cap and an EU embargo on Russian oil took effect, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

Traders said Russia has been unable to fully redirect Urals exports from Europe to other markets, notably India and China, and it had struggled to find enough suitable vessels.

According to traders' data and calculations made by Reuters, Urals exports from the Baltic Sea ports will probably fall to around 5 million tonnes this month from 6 million tonnes in November. Some estimates are as low as 4.7 million tonnes.

The European Union, G7 nations and Australia introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, effective from Dec. 5, on top of the European Union's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

The cap allows non-EU countries to import seaborne Russian crude oil, but prohibits shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for under $60.

In December, Urals crude has been sold at deeper discounts, and dominant buyer India has bought barrels at well below the $60 price cap.

The impact of the sanctions on Urals loadings from Russia's Baltic ports has been aggravated by a shortage of non-western tonnage, a weak export economy and moderate demand for the grade in Asia, especially in China.

Pipeline monopoly Transneft failed to fill some of the available loading slots because of a lack of bids from producers, traders said. Some other slots were postponed or cancelled.

PRICE CAP STRIKES BACK

When US officials first discussed the idea of capping Russian oil export prices, the aim was to squeeze Russia's oil revenues, which have so far remained high.

Achieving that is complex as the retreat of buyers lowered the price of Russian crude, but added to price volatility on international markets because of possible supply disruption.

Russia has said it will not abide by the cap even if it has to cut production.

As Russia minimised the use of services provided by Western shipping and insurance companies, oil exports outside Western countries continued after 5 December with no respect to the price cap.

But the the number of countries willing to buy Urals in December fell to four - Bulgaria, China, India and Turkey - and in some cases, Urals has been sold to export markets at below overall production cost including local levies, industry sources said in December.

Global oil prices LCOc1 are around $40 a barrel below this year's peak, and Russia's market participants are increasingly talking about a need for significant production cuts to support prices and boost the efficiency of the oil industry.

 

Global Economy

Russian oil export / sanctions / G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

2h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

2h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

15h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

2h | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

16h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards