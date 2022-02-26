Sanctions against us 'will change nothing,' says former Russian president

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has lashed out at Western sanctions imposed on Russia -- of which he is also a target -- saying they are a sign of "political impotence."

I believe it is obvious to intelligent people: sanctions are a myth, a threat, a figure of speech. I am fundamentally indifferent to these widely publicized restrictions of rights abroad," Medvedev said in a post on Russian social network VK on Saturday, reports CNN.

"The reason for the sanctions is this. It is political impotence arising from inability to change Russia's course. Also, a hope to make up for the shameful decisions like the cowardly flight from Afghanistan."

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council, added: "These amazing prohibitions will change nothing, of course. Even the ignorant people at the State Department know this."

The ex-president went on to compare the incursion into Ukraine, with Russia's military operation in Georgia in 2008.

"[The military operation] will be conducted in full, until all the objectives the president of Russia has set out are achieved, no more and no less. As it was in a similar situation in 2008," he said.

He argued that this move by Western nations would further increase the support the Russian government currently has.

Well done to our US and EU partners – nothing consolidates the authorities, the ruling elites and, largely, the citizens of our country more than their love for Europeans and Americans," he said.

Medvedev also threatened to nationalize assets that foreign companies held inside Russia, and said sanctions gave Russia a "good reason" to review its diplomatic relations with the countries who are imposing them.

"Diplomatic relations are not that necessary, either," he wrote. "Time to put a padlock on embassies and confine contacts to gazing at one another through binoculars and rifle scopes."

Russia's invasion has been followed by sweeping sanctions by Western nations, designed to damage Russia's economy and turn President Vladimir Putin into an international "pariah."