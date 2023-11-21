Sam Altman wears guest ID card at OpenAI office

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:46 am

Related News

Sam Altman wears guest ID card at OpenAI office

Ex-CEO of OpenAI shared a picture on X where he was seen wearing a guest ID card while entering the company

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 11:46 am
FILE PHOTO: CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

After the board of OpenAI ousted Sam Altman from his position of chief executive officer (CEO) he took X to share a picture of his last visit to the company. Since the picture was shared, it quickly garnered significant attention on social media.

"First and last time I ever wear one of these," wrote Sam Altman as he shared the image. The pic shows him at the OpenAI's office with a guest ID in his hand.

This post was shared on November 20. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 19 million views. Many even liked the post and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "There's something unique about being a guest in your own company."

A second commented, "Unbelievable 48 hours."

"How dare they give you a guest badge," shared a third.

A fourth added, "I think they have misspelled 'CEO' on your badge."

About Sam Altman's removal from OpenAI:

Sam Altman was removed from the position of CEO at OpenAI after the board decided they no longer trusted him to lead the company. The board also added, "he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

After leaving OpenAI, Altman has now joined Microsoft. Meanwhile, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, announced that he has been named as OpenAI's new CEO.

 
 
  •  
 

Top News

Sam Altman / Open AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

3h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

37m | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

13h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

14h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

13h | TBS Stories