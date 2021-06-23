Sabotage attempt on building of Iran's atomic energy organization foiled - PTV

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 03:09 pm

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
PTV, a breaking news Twitter account linked to Iran's English language Press TV, said on Wednesday a sabotage attempt on a building of the Iranian atomic energy organization had been foiled.

The was no confirmation of the report from the Iranian authorities.

Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities linked to its nuclear program and killing its nuclear scientists over the past years. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.

Iran / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)

