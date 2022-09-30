S Korea, US, Japan stage anti-submarine drills amid N Korea tension

World+Biz

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 01:47 pm

Related News

S Korea, US, Japan stage anti-submarine drills amid N Korea tension

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 01:47 pm
The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea, August 23, 2016. Picture taken on August 23, 2016. Courtesy Ken Scar/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

The navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's series of missile tests.

The drills were held in international waters off the Korean peninsula's east coast, just a day after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast and US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul and the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

Thursday's test was the third such launch in five days by the North, which has fired an unprecedented number of missiles this year.

"The exercises are designed to improve their capability to respond to increasing North Korean submarine threats, including its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) at a time when it consistently poses nuclear and missile threats with a series of ballistic missile tests," the South Korean navy said in a statement.

The US navy said the drills will enhance interoperability and tactical and technical coordination between the three countries.

The US and Japanese navies also said the exercises are expected to promote "a free and open Indo-Pacific," amid tension over China's actions in the Taiwan Strait.

The anti-submarine drills have not been conducted since 2017 because the former progressive South Korean government sought to improve inter-Korean relations and facilitate denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington, which have stalled since 2019.

South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to boost trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan to better counter the North's evolving weapons threats.

The exercises brought together the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the 9,800-ton guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, the 6,900-ton Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Barry, South Korea's 4,400-ton destroyer Munmu the Great and Japan's 5,100-ton tanker Asahi, among other warships, the three navies said.

The drills came days after a US-based think tank said North Korea may be preparing to launch a new submarine believed to be capable of firing ballistic missiles, citing commercial satellite imagery.

South Korea's military has also detected signs that the isolated country might be gearing up for an SLBM test, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday. A military spokesman declined to confirm the report but said it is closely monitoring the North's submarine bases and activities.

South Korea and its allies are also concerned that the North is about to conduct a nuclear test – which would be the seventh since 2006 and its first since 2017.

South Korean lawmakers briefed by the country's spy agency said on Wednesday the North has completed preparations for a nuclear test and a possible window for carrying it out could come between October 16 and November 7.

south korea / north korea / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

2h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

3h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

2h | Panorama
Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

4h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

5h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

5h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank