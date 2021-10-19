S Korea opens largest defence expo amid N Korea missile tests

World+Biz

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 03:04 pm

Related News

S Korea opens largest defence expo amid N Korea missile tests

At least 440 companies from 28 countries are showcasing 79 types of aircraft and 68 types of ground equipment. Around 300 government, military and defence acquisition officials from 45 countries were expected to attend the event, which lasts through Saturday

Reuters
19 October, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 03:04 pm
A model of the KF-21 fighter jet is on display during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 (ADEX 2021) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 18, 2021. Picture taken October 18, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS
A model of the KF-21 fighter jet is on display during the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 (ADEX 2021) in Seongnam, South Korea, October 18, 2021. Picture taken October 18, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korea opened its largest defence expo ever on Tuesday, showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening ceremonies for the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX) at an air base in Seoul were however somewhat overshadowed by the launch of what South Korea said was a North Korean submarine-fired ballistic missile (SLBM).

"Despite the COVID-19 situation this year, export marketing is expected with products developed by domestic companies at the exhibition hall, which has been expanded from last year," ADEX official Lee Jong-ho told reporters on Monday.

At least 440 companies from 28 countries are showcasing 79 types of aircraft and 68 types of ground equipment. Around 300 government, military and defence acquisition officials from 45 countries were expected to attend the event, which lasts through Saturday.

N Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast, S Korea military says

At least 170 US troops were on hand to display American military aircraft, the US Air Force said in a statement.

Last week Korea Aerospace Industries officials declined to comment on potential export deals for its KF-21 fighter jet and Light Attack Helicopters, but said both programmes were on track.

Korean Air said it was displaying drones with vertical lift-off and landing capabilities, while a "space hub" at the show displays components of South Korea's space programme, expected to get a boost with the planned launch  of its first space launch vehicle on Thursday.

North Korea, which has complained that South Korea's arms buildup threatens to destabilise the peninsula, put on a defence display last week.

South Korea's arms exports in 2016–20 were 210% higher than in 2011–15, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data

north korea / south korea / Missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers