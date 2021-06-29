S Africa court jails ex-leader Zuma for 15 months after inquiry no-show

World+Biz

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

S Africa court jails ex-leader Zuma for 15 months after inquiry no-show

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February, after which the inquiry's lawyers approached the constitutional court to seek an order for his imprisonment

Reuters
29 June, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:29 pm
FILE PHOTO: South Africa&#039;s former president Jacob Zuma, arrives at the commission of inquiry probing state capture, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, arrives at the commission of inquiry probing state capture, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's constitutional court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court on Tuesday after he failed to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February, after which the inquiry's lawyers approached the constitutional court to seek an order for his imprisonment.

The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018. Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.

"Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is sentenced to undergo 15 months' imprisonment," a constitutional court judge said, reading out the court's order.

Zuma has to appear before police within five days, the judge added.

A spokesman for Zuma told eNCA television that the former president would issue a statement later, without elaborating.

The allegations against Zuma include that he allowed businessmen close to him - brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta - to plunder state resources and influence policy.

The Guptas, who also deny wrongdoing, left South Africa after Zuma was ousted in a move orchestrated by allies of his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has been trying to restore investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised nation. However, he has faced opposition from a faction within the governing African National Congress party that is still loyal to Zuma.

south africa / Jacob Zuma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

22h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook