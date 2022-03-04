Russia's Yamal-Europe westbound gas pipeline flows stopped on Friday

A view shows pipelines near a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia, 21 May, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view shows pipelines near a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia, 21 May, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Westbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Friday while Gazprom's bids for additional transit capacity via Ukraine stand at high levels, data from pipeline operators shows.

Flows to Germany via the Mallnow metering point stood at about 101,119 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) earlier on Friday morning and were about 13.5 million kilowatt-hours per hour overnight.

Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday resumed westbound natural gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland and booked 7.8 million kilowatt-hours per hour of gas transit capacity via the pipeline for Friday morning until Saturday morning.

The pipeline between Poland and Germany usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey. Since December, however, it has been operating in reverse and driving European gas prices higher.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would continue to supply gas to world markets, though the United States and its European allies have been strengthening sanctions against Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

