Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

World+Biz

Reuters
21 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 08:32 pm

Related News

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new US sanctions

Reuters
21 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 08:32 pm
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak/File Photo
A man wearing a camouflage uniform walks out of PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak/File Photo

The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which has been supporting Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine and claiming credit for battlefield advances, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization.

A letter in English addressed to Kirby and posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service read: "Dear Mr Kirby, Could you please clarify what crime was committed by PMC Wagner?"

Kirby called Wagner "a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses".

Last month, the White House said Wagner had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry called the report groundless and Prigozhin at the time denied taking such a delivery, calling the report "gossip and speculation".

Washington had already imposed curbs on trade with Wagner in 2017 and again in December in an attempt to restrict its access to weaponry.

The European Union imposed its own sanctions in December 2021 on Wagner, which has been active in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Mozambique and Mali, as well as Ukraine.

Prigozhin has described Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.

He is wanted in the United States for interference in US elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

 

Wagner / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

8h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

12h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

42m | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

1h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

4h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February