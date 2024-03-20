Russia's Putin says he will consider China for his first trip in new term

World+Biz

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:49 am

Related News

Russia's Putin says he will consider China for his first trip in new term

On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:49 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, 18 October 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, 18 October 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said late on Tuesday(19 March) that he will consider China for his first overseas trip during his new presidential term that he secured in the weekend election. 

On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term. 

Russia's TASS state news agency reported that at a meeting with parliamentary factions on Tuesday the leader of the Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, asked Putin to choose Beijing for the trip. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I hope that your first visit will be to the East, and not to the West. Comrade (Chinese President) Xi Jinping is waiting for you to visit, he loves our country very much," TASS cited Zyuganov as saying. 

Putin promised to consider the trip. 

"I will definitely - without any jokes - take into account what you just said," Putin responded with a smile, according to TASS. 

Western governments lined up on Monday to condemn Putin's landslide weekend election victory as unfair and undemocratic, but China and North Korea congratulated the veteran Russian leader on extending his rule by a further six years.

Russia / China / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

1h | Panorama
Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

21h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

21h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

13h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

8h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

15h | Videos
South Asian countries including Bangladesh are at the top of air pollution

South Asian countries including Bangladesh are at the top of air pollution

2h | Videos