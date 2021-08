Russian President Vladimir Putin waves while walking along Red Square after a military parade on Victory Day, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.