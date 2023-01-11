Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call

Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call

Reuters
11 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 10:24 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy and transport projects with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Moscow and Tehran have moved to forge closer relations after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, prompting sweeping Western sanctions. Russia and Iran, which is also under Western sanctions, are among the world's largest oil exporters.

"The presidents spoke in favour of the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

It added that the two countries hoped for a "normalisation" of the situation in Syria, and to "restore" the country's territorial integrity.

 

