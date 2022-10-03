Russia's lower house approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

Russia's lower house approves annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Reuters
03 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Spectators listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a concert marking the declared annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine&#039;s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. Sputnik/Anton Novoderzhkin/Pool via REUTERS
Spectators listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a concert marking the declared annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. Sputnik/Anton Novoderzhkin/Pool via REUTERS

The lower house of Russia's parliament approved laws on Monday on annexing four occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia, following hastily organised votes that Ukraine and the West denounced as coercive and illegitimate.

No lawmakers in the State Duma voted against the resolutions, which sought to formally incorporate Ukraine's Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia.

"The decision was taken unanimously. There are 89 entities in the Russian Federation," parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin posted on Telegram, along with a map of Russia including the four regions, as well as Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine without international recognition in 2014.

Speaking shortly after the votes, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov congratulated representatives from the four regions and said he was confident the upper house of parliament would also approve the measures.

The resolutions had not been expected to face any opposition in either the Duma or the upper house, the Federation Council, which act largely as rubber stamps for Kremlin policy.

Russia began a formal process of annexing the four Ukrainian territories last week, but none is fully under the control of its forces and Ukraine has been making progress in counter-offensives in the south and east.

Top News

Duma / Ukraine / Ukraine annexation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

2h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

3h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

7h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

2h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

20h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

22h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets