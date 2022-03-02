Russia's Lavrov says a third World War would be nuclear and destructive: RIA

Reuters
02 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:20 pm

Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People&#039;s Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People&#039;s Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vladislav Deinego, head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, and Sergei Peresada, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

