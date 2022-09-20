Russia's Lavrov says separatist votes on joining Russia are a matter for residents

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 06:01 pm

Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Armenia, June 9, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Armenia, June 9, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia.

"From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate," Lavrov said on state TV when asked about several coordinated moves by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine on Tuesday to stage votes on joining Russia.

