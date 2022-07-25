Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 07:01 pm

Russia's Lavrov says no barriers to Ukraine grain export, defends strikes

Reuters
25 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 07:01 pm
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Armenia, June 9, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Armenia, June 9, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday there are no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to unblock grain shipments on the Black Sea in Turkey last week.

Speaking after Russian missiles struck Ukraine's main port of Odesa on Saturday, Lavrov said the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port.

He told a news conference there was nothing in the grain agreement signed by Russia to prevent it from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine.

