Russia's Lavrov proposes Russia continue diplomatic work in European security push

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with San Marino&#039;s Foreign Minister Luca Beccari in Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari in Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.

Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks, but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory.

Western powers fear Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

