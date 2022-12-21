Russia's Lavrov: EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream explosions

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the international conference "Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty" organised by the United Russia party in Moscow, Russia December 14, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.

"After the explosions on Nord Stream - which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going to objectively investigate - Russia stopped gas transportation through the northern routes," Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia has blamed Britain for the explosions - claims rejected by London - while investigators in Sweden and Denmark said they were the deliberate results of sabotage, though did not name any possible culprits.