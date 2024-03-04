Russia's foreign ministry summons German ambassador, TASS reports

Ambassador of Germany to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff is seen outside the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia 4 March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador on Monday, the TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source, after Russian media published an audio recording of a meeting of senior German military officials.

In the purported call, German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.