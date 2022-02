Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia's defence ministry has appealed to Ukrainian civilians to leave the capital, Kyiv, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive.

"We are appealing to Kyiv's population to leave the city on a certain road that we can guarantee safe passage, I want to reiterate that Russian troops are only hitting military targets," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a televised address.